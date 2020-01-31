Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.00, approximately 19,435 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at C$15.41.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Caribbean Utilities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.30.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

