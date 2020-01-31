Short Interest in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expands By 10.3%

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 71,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,893 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 32,692 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.07. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.03 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

