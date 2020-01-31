Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Holdings Boosted by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,301,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 34.1% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 256.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $792,741.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,155.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

