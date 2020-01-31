Cibc Bank USA Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 73,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,150 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.