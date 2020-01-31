Cibc Bank USA Acquires 1,413 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

KO opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.18. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

