Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, insider Croker Trevor acquired 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.42.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average of $108.26. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.