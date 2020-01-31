Cibc Bank USA Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cibc Bank USA decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.5% of Cibc Bank USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $84.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

