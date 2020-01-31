Cibc Bank USA Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Cibc Bank USA decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 0.5% of Cibc Bank USA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,382,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,250,000 after purchasing an additional 539,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM opened at $84.33 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $131.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

