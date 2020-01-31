Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $841,000 Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 91.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $321.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.93. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.43 and a fifty-two week high of $322.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. Also, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

