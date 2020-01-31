Cibc Bank USA Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

