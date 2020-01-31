Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,991,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 242,779,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,306,535.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.