Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $646,000 Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 833,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after acquiring an additional 667,106 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $62,918,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,395,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.09. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.