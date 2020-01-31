Chesapeake Wealth Management Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 209.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 19,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $177.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

