Choate Investment Advisors Sells 15 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.5% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after acquiring an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,870.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,846.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,811.90. The stock has a market cap of $921.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,202.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

