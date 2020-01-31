Cibc Bank USA Acquires 508 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

OMC opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $85.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.