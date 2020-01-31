Cibc Bank USA Sells 102 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cibc Bank USA reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $119.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

