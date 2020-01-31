Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Trimmed by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,665,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $301,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,294,996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $209,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $183.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

