Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.68. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $118.34 and a 12-month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

