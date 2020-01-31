Cibc Bank USA Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Cibc Bank USA reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1,549.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 48,815 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

