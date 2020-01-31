Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

