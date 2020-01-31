Cibc Bank USA Has $14.89 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cibc Bank USA lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Cibc Bank USA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cibc Bank USA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $181.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

