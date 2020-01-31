Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2,230.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,219,000 after buying an additional 1,115,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,015 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

