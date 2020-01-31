Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.23 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,423,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,197,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 304,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,609,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackRock by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $140,950,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $539.69 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $403.54 and a 1 year high of $547.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

