Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $208.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.94. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.