Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 417 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $460,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE:D opened at $86.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.69. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.21.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

