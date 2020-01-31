Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW opened at $568.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $579.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.06. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $397.00 and a 1 year high of $599.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.36.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

