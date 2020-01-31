Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 382 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 309,397 shares of company stock valued at $40,005,983. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.