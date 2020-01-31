Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 71,907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 103,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $28.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

