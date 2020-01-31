AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Major Shareholder Purchases $75,440.00 in Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 34,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $325,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAG opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 88.54%. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,067 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 68,367 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 407,811 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 141,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter.

AMAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.18.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

