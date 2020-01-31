Richard W. Neu Purchases 5,900 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.