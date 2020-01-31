Steven L. Hallgrimson Acquires 8,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Steven L. Hallgrimson purchased 8,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $685.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

