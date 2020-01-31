Andrew C. Nelson Buys 6,000 Shares of Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Stock

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Director Andrew C. Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,197.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $22.83 on Friday. Investar Holding Corp has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on ISTR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Investar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Investar by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investar by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

