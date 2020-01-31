Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $140,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $126,160.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $129,920.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $115,400.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $120,040.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.