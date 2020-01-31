Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo Sells 1,147 Shares

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $163,332.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Alan Mateo sold 603 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $90,064.08.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59.

On Monday, December 2nd, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $599,350.62.

On Friday, November 1st, Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $573,745.26.

Shares of VEEV opened at $150.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.45, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

