Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2020

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Guy Cavet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Cavet also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 17th, Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $103,093.10.

Atreca stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Atreca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

