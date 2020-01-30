Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 56,597.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,393,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375,409 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 579,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

