Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,119 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock worth $96,463,335. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $320.32 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $197.66 and a 1-year high of $327.09. The company has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 24.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

