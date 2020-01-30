Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 337,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 48,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

UN stock opened at $56.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $63.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

