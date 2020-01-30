Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Grows Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,090,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $212.02 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $534.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.