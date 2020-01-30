TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its position in TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

