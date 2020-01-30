Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,537 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,118,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after buying an additional 110,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.36 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.57 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

