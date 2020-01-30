Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,275,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $175.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.85 and a 200 day moving average of $164.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $182.34.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

