Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $122.93.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

