Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $249.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.61. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $177.38 and a 52-week high of $270.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.