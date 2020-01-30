Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,612,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,284,000 after purchasing an additional 175,141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,628,000 after purchasing an additional 118,427 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,325,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,018,000 after purchasing an additional 445,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,021,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,238,000 after purchasing an additional 182,776 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on KO shares. ValuEngine cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

