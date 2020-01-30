Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 741,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,810 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 7.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $96,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $128.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day moving average is $122.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.86.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

