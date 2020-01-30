Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,881 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

