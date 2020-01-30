ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,773 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

