Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Raised by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO opened at $333.89 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.90 and a 1 year high of $342.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.