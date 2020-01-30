Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 4,652 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 76,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 86,116 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director James R. Crane acquired 71,041 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

