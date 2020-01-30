Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.27.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $152.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.72.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

